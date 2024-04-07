The Key To Slicing Perfectly Smooth Scottish Shortbread Is Ridiculously Simple

A delicious Scottish shortbread begins with using a quality butter. Since butter's flavor is on the forefront of any good shortbread recipe, choosing your butter carefully is paramount to a melt-in-your-mouth sweet treat. For best results, invest in a European butter, which has at least 82% butterfat and will lend a richer flavor and softer texture to your shortbread than its more neutrally-flavored American counterpart.

Equally important to using a quality butter is being careful how you handle your shortbread dough — you'll want to avoid overworking it, as you risk toughening your dough too much, which will result in hard, overly crumbly shortbread instead of its signature velvety decadence. Instead, mix only until your ingredients are combined, then leave that dough alone.

After baking your shortbread, slice it while it's still warm — this will ensure easy, even slicing. Feel free to use a sharp knife, a crinkle cutter, or even a pizza cutter for smoothest results, then cool your shortbread slices on a cooling rack. Alternatively, you can leave your shortbread in the pan to cool for a few hours once it's cut — but it's important to note that cooled shortbread breaks easily, so be sure to handle your slices gingerly when removing from the pan. And while fingers are the traditional shape for shortbread — and are seriously cute to boot — you can cut it however you want, so get creative. It'll taste just as good going down in any shape.