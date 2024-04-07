Start Scoring Your Salmon Skin For Crispier Results

Scoring the skin of your salmon has multiple benefits from a cooking standpoint. Beyond keeping your fish from curling up, you'll find new places to pocket flavor. Scoring in a criss-cross pattern means you'll have more crevices in which your delicious seasoning can hide thanks to the additional openings. You can do this by cutting diagonally, then pivoting your fish 90 degrees and cutting again across your initial scores (this will look a little like a tic-tac-toe board). But you can also score straight across; just remember, the more incisions you make, the crispier the skin will be. Pressing down with a spatula once you place your salmon in the pan skin-side down will also help achieve an even sear.

While some may feel less drawn to the idea of eating the skin, there are plenty of good reasons to leave your salmon skin on. For one thing, as is the case for every creature, skin offers protection, so it'll help prevent the fragile flesh from overcooking. It also helps to keep your fish from falling apart during the cooking process and makes it much easier to flip (always start skin-side down) so, even if you decide to discard it in the end, it's good practice to leave the skin on while you sear the filet.