A Fish Spatula Is Key To The Perfect Egg Flip

If you're looking for a picture-perfect breakfast, the last thing you want is a broken, messy egg. But while this delicate ingredient is easy to cook in theory, there are actually a few steps to getting that egg to flip perfectly every time — and arguably, the most important element is your spatula. Since egg whites are so thin, you want a cooking utensil that's going to easily get under them and is also wide enough to comfortably hold the majority of the egg; that's where a fish spatula comes in.

The biggest difference between a fish spatula and a regular spatula is how bendable it is. It's perfect for delicate foods, which is why it works so well with fish — but eggs are in that league, too. If you're worried about using a metal spatula on your nonstick pan, don't be; just buy a coated one suitable for nonstick.