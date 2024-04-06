Strain Your Canned Pumpkin To Easily Upgrade Baked Treats
Thanks to the magic of canning, pumpkin isn't just a fall flavor. Those preserved tins of gourd-y goodness are on your grocers' shelves all year long, so there's no need to limit your favorite flavor profile to a single season.
But there is one trick that you should know if you make frequent use of canned pumpkins for your baked goods. Given that pumpkins themselves can be as much as 90% water, by straining pumpkin purée to reduce the amount of moisture, you can make a very big difference to your finished product. Straining canned pumpkin is an easy way to upgrade the texture and taste of your baking project.
While it's possible to concentrate your pumpkin purée by cooking it down, there is a heat-free way to minimize moisture. By simply using cheesecloth, you can wrap the contents of your can and wring it out, eliminating as much of that liquid as possible. Alternatively, you can use everyday paper towels to gently squeeze your purée. When your purée is looking and feeling more like a paste, you're ready to bake.
What does moisture do to your baked goods?
We all hear the word moist used as a description for baked goods in a positive way. Moist cakes, moist muffins, moist quickbreads. When it comes to muffins and cakes, water accounts for up to a quarter of the actual finished product, and is associated with a pleasant texture.
But the truth is, there is more to moisture than a tender crumb. Moisture helps your baked goods rise through the magic of steam, it works to dissolve and distribute sugar (which impacts your overall flavor), and is instrumental in creating that all-important gluten network that gives your baked goods structure.
That said, it is possible to have too much of it. In cookies, an excess of moisture can prevent your treats from fully setting and crisping up, which makes them "cakey" or overly soft. Too much liquid can make your cake fall in the middle, or have a generally soggy quality. Too much moisture even has an impact on shelf life, as higher "water activity" can promote bacterial growth that contributes to spoilage and potential food-borne illnesses through mold. Straining your pumpkin purée will help ensure you avoid these pitfalls, and that you can achieve your ideal taste and texture.
The benefits and versatility of pumpkin in baking
Given that pumpkin purée is relatively neutral in flavor, it makes for an ideal ingredient in many baking projects. You don't have to stick to just pumpkin pie, either, try great pumpkin cookies with your strained purée as a solid starting point to experiment with other flavors. Beyond cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, pumpkin is a welcome canvas for savory and spicy flavors like cayenne. Even coconut makes an excellent addition to your pumpkin bread in the form of a glaze, and try mixing in some air fryer toasted shredded coconut.
The fact that pumpkin can find a home in so many of your favorite treats is a good thing since it also packs a serious nutritional punch. This gourd contains antioxidants that promote heart health as well as good eyesight, and is a good source of potassium, magnesium, and calcium, too. Straining that canned purée means you have a better chance of success with this versatile, healthful ingredient.