Strain Your Canned Pumpkin To Easily Upgrade Baked Treats

Thanks to the magic of canning, pumpkin isn't just a fall flavor. Those preserved tins of gourd-y goodness are on your grocers' shelves all year long, so there's no need to limit your favorite flavor profile to a single season.

But there is one trick that you should know if you make frequent use of canned pumpkins for your baked goods. Given that pumpkins themselves can be as much as 90% water, by straining pumpkin purée to reduce the amount of moisture, you can make a very big difference to your finished product. Straining canned pumpkin is an easy way to upgrade the texture and taste of your baking project.

While it's possible to concentrate your pumpkin purée by cooking it down, there is a heat-free way to minimize moisture. By simply using cheesecloth, you can wrap the contents of your can and wring it out, eliminating as much of that liquid as possible. Alternatively, you can use everyday paper towels to gently squeeze your purée. When your purée is looking and feeling more like a paste, you're ready to bake.