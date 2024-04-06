Bobby Flay's Onion Grilling Tip Couldn't Be Easier

In general, it's not advised to eat onion skins; they don't taste good and can pose a choking hazard because they're difficult to adequately chew. But in terms of keeping onions intact on the grill, they come in handy. The skin essentially acts as a case to hold the different layers of the onion together while on the grill, so celebrity chef Bobby Flay relies on it when he's grilling onions and wants to keep them intact. When slicing the onion for grilling, slice it widthwise as if you were slicing to make onion rings. This keeps the skin in a circle and prevents it from breaking, which helps it stay on more sturdily while the onions cook. Keeping the onions together while grilling also makes them easier to remove from the grill.

Depending on when the onion was harvested, onion skins or peels will have different thicknesses. Onions harvested in the spring and summer will have thinner and more delicate skin so that it might fall off easier; if you try this with fall or winter onions, the skin is thicker, so it might stay on the onion better while grilling. The difference is that those fall and winter onions remain underground for several weeks longer than those harvested in spring and summer, which helps them get denser skin.