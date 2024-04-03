Burger King Is Sweetening Up Spring With A New Frozen Cotton Candy Drink

Lovers of sweet treats will find just what they're looking for at Burger King this Spring. The fast-food chain just announced that it will be adding a brand-new frozen beverage to its menu on April 11. The Frozen Cotton Candy drink features a seamless melding of sweet cotton candy and tangy blue raspberry flavors to accompany classic menu items like the fry and onion ring combo and the iconic Whopper.

As stated by Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America, the Frozen Cotton Candy beverage is inspired by a frosty drink previously offered by the chain. "After bringing the heat last summer with the successful launch of our Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango, we wanted to cool things off a bit this season," said O'Toole when speaking about the latest menu addition. While the new drink will be available at Burger King locations all over the country, supplies are limited. Accordingly, fast-food fans are encouraged to act fast if they want to get their hot little hands on the cool drink before it disappears.