Burger King's Fry And Onion Ring Combo Side Is Officially Joining The Menu

In the 1970s, Burger King began marketing the slogan "have it your way." Since then, Burger King has come out with a number of meal combinations, many of which are focused on the Whopper. But the fries and rings combo focuses on the sides, not just the sandwich.

"Burger King is all about letting guests 'have it their way,' and while the flame-grilled Whopper sandwich is often the star of the show, that also includes side options when ordering combo meals," Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King North America, said in an October 4 press release. " ... We know guests love our onion rings that they can't get anywhere else, but it's hard to give up on the classic French fry — so we're excited to offer both."

No other "Have-sies" combos have been announced, but the new twist could be the start of more combinations to come.