Burger King's Fry And Onion Ring Combo Side Is Officially Joining The Menu
If you're a fast food fan who's all about those fried sides, you're in luck. Burger King fans can now get onion rings and fries in the same box. The fast-food chain's new "Have-sies" option lets customers purchase both rings and classic fries as one side instead of ordering two sides or choosing between the two. Originally billed as "Fries n' Rings," Burger King's new Have-sies were tested in Miami and Fort Lauderdale earlier this year and will be available in most Burger King locations by October 12.
Have-sies will be available as part of any meal combo size (small, medium, or large) and can also be ordered a la carte. Burger King confirmed to Daily Meal that the new side will be offered nationwide, which means fans can try out this combo at Burger King next week. (There's no word yet on whether Burger King's new rings-and-fries combo will be offered internationally.)
A new way to 'have it your way'
In the 1970s, Burger King began marketing the slogan "have it your way." Since then, Burger King has come out with a number of meal combinations, many of which are focused on the Whopper. But the fries and rings combo focuses on the sides, not just the sandwich.
"Burger King is all about letting guests 'have it their way,' and while the flame-grilled Whopper sandwich is often the star of the show, that also includes side options when ordering combo meals," Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King North America, said in an October 4 press release. " ... We know guests love our onion rings that they can't get anywhere else, but it's hard to give up on the classic French fry — so we're excited to offer both."
No other "Have-sies" combos have been announced, but the new twist could be the start of more combinations to come.