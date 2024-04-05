Apples Are Your Secret Ingredient For An Egg Salad To Remember

Apples come in many different shapes, sizes, and shades. Some apples are sweeter, milder, or more tart than others, so before you run to the farmer's market to pick up a bag full of pink ladies, consider the different varieties to determine which cultivar will work best with your favorite egg salad recipe.

For a sharp hit of citrusy tartness, a Granny Smith apple will provide your egg salad with a bold blast of flavor and a vibrant pop of color. If you want to add a more pronounced sweetness to your egg salad, opt for an ultra-juicy, uber-sweet Fuji apple. If you're looking for an apple with a more complex profile, tender Golden Delicious apples are perfectly honeyed and complemented by delicate whispers of gingery spice, offering your egg salad a more dynamic hit of sweetness.

Whichever apple you select for your egg salad, always look for quality. Although they're diverse, the signs of a good apple are consistent across all varieties. A good apple should be firm, slightly plump, and free from any squishy pockets of bruising. Apples without the stem connected to the head go bad quicker, so always opt for apples with their stem intact.