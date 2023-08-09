Apples Are The Crisp Mix-In Your Potato Salad Is Missing

Potato salad is the side to rule all side dishes. It's creamy, soft, and salty — an easy crowd-pleaser with a wholesome taste that's moreish and nostalgic. However, it can feel very one-dimensional in terms of texture, and that's precisely where apples appear to solve this problem. Potato salads including apples are nothing new; various versions exist: in Korea, it's called gamja salad; in Puerto Rico, ensalada en papa; and in Ireland, not surprisingly, potato and apple salad. Although the Irish version typically derives from colcannon, which is mashed potato rather than potato salad. Regardless, the unity of potato and apple is global, and for good reason.

Including apples in potato salad adds a refreshing layer that immediately elevates the whole dish. It might seem an odd pairing, but small apple nuggets bring a tangy sweetness to the creamy potatoes. Their crispy flesh also adds a texture contrast that your potato salad is surely missing. Simply peel and cube the apples before folding them into the potato salad mixture. Put the celery back in the refrigerator, and opt for including apples this time round; you won't be disappointed with the flavor or crunch.