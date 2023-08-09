Apples Are The Crisp Mix-In Your Potato Salad Is Missing
Potato salad is the side to rule all side dishes. It's creamy, soft, and salty — an easy crowd-pleaser with a wholesome taste that's moreish and nostalgic. However, it can feel very one-dimensional in terms of texture, and that's precisely where apples appear to solve this problem. Potato salads including apples are nothing new; various versions exist: in Korea, it's called gamja salad; in Puerto Rico, ensalada en papa; and in Ireland, not surprisingly, potato and apple salad. Although the Irish version typically derives from colcannon, which is mashed potato rather than potato salad. Regardless, the unity of potato and apple is global, and for good reason.
Including apples in potato salad adds a refreshing layer that immediately elevates the whole dish. It might seem an odd pairing, but small apple nuggets bring a tangy sweetness to the creamy potatoes. Their crispy flesh also adds a texture contrast that your potato salad is surely missing. Simply peel and cube the apples before folding them into the potato salad mixture. Put the celery back in the refrigerator, and opt for including apples this time round; you won't be disappointed with the flavor or crunch.
Potato salad with apple for beginners
To begin, wash your fresh ingredients before using, but don't worry about removing the wax on the apple skin, as the myth it contains carcinogens has been dispelled. Put the potatoes straight into a large pan of water, no need to chop or peel, and bring to a boil until tender. This should take 15 to 20 minutes. Once they've reached this point, drain and leave to cool until warm to the touch. Cooling the potatoes is paramount, preventing the salad from turning into a watery mess. You can then easily remove the skin and chop it into cubes.
You can make the dressing while the potatoes are cooling and prepare the apples. Peel the apples and roughly chop them into cubes. Drizzle the juice of one lemon over these pieces, as this will prevent the flesh from turning that off-putting yellow-brown. For a simple potato salad dressing, combine mayonnaise, mustard (Dijon or yellow), cider vinegar, salt, yogurt, and minced garlic in a small bowl. Combine the cubed potatoes and grated onion in a larger bowl, then pour the dressing over the mixture. Gently fold in the apple to complete the salad and cover. For optimal flavor, place in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving. This will allow those beautiful flavors to meld and mature while ensuring the apple remains cool and crisp.
What apples? What potatoes?
There are many varieties of potatoes out there, but the best potatoes for a potato salad will retain their shape and a little bite once boiled. Red, Russian Banana, and Pink Fir potatoes are all great options. Regarding apples, it depends on what flavors you want to accentuate. Golden Delicious apples are middle of the road, providing medium sweetness and firmness. These would work well in the recipe above. Granny Smith apples will give the salad a slightly more tart edge, while the Fuji variety will lean into the sweeter side.
If you're apprehensive about the sweetness of the apples, you can counterbalance this by garnishing the potato salad with crumbled bacon. If you're still feeling adventurous, you can try a Korean take on this salad by adding cucumber and carrot, too. Or, take a little inspiration from the Puerto Ricans and add sliced pimento-stuffed olives, diced green bell peppers, and chopped roasted red peppers. Apples are a versatile fruit that adds incredible flavor and texture to your potato salad. Once you try this, who knows what culinary adventure awaits?