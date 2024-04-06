Give Your Chili An Easy Upgrade With Some Gochujang

Chili is a great dish to make when you're looking for something fast, easy to put together, and comforting. It's hearty while not being particularly heavy, and you can dress it up just about any way you like. Whether you're making a quick and easy chili recipe or a more delicate white chili with chicken, you'll want to add a little kick to this dish to make it really interesting. Next time you whip up a batch of homemade chili, consider spicing things up with a healthy dose of gochujang.

Gochujang will lend a buildable heat and a lingering umami flavor profile to any chili recipe. The best part is that gochujang isn't crazy spicy, so you can add just a generous amount for a big burst of flavor without burning your taste buds off. Gochujang in chili will provide a meaty yet lightly sweet complexity and makes for a pretty addicting flavor.