Caramelize Your Onions In Bacon Fat And You'll Never Look Back

Caramelizing onions is a long, slow process, with people making all sorts of mistakes during the arduous endeavor. It may not require heavy ingredient investment, but caramelizing onions can take up to an hour to do properly, which is a lot of time to spend on something that isn't a main course. The results speak for themselves, though, as there's nothing quite like the flavor they bring to the table.

But even though caramelized onions are great as they are, there are always ways to improve your onion game, and in this case, that method involves the addition of bacon fat. Not only does it not complicate the process — you're just swapping bacon grease for another fat like butter — but it winds up imbuing your onions with the smoky, savory flavor that only bacon can truly provide. It's a perfect complement to the sweet notes of caramelized onion, and it goes with seemingly everything else, too.