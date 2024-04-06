Here's How Many Shots Are In A Standard Bottle Of Liquor

From cosmopolitans to the cranberry fizz or classic margarita, when it comes to cocktails, you might not know how many shots are in standard drinks. Similarly, you might have pondered how many shots you can expect to get out of a bottle of booze. Whether you're quaffing from a bottle of tequila, whiskey, or rum, we've got the breakdown for you — but the answer is somewhat more complicated than it first appears.

For the quick facts, you can assume you'll get about 16 full shots out of a 750-milliliter bottle, commonly referred to as a fifth. On the other hand, a half-gallon (otherwise known as a handle due to the grip on the jug) will net you around 39 shots. However, to be accurate about how many shots are in a handle of liquor or another size bottle, we need to define some terminology and the concept of a shot.