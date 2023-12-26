What Is A Cranberry Fizz And Does It Contain Alcohol?

What pumpkin spice is to October, cranberry is to November and December. This colorful, versatile, and flavorful berry brings brightness and joy to the table and decor. In fact, cranberries are long-lasting gems when frozen, and they offer sweet and savory opportunities year-round — so think beyond a topping for your turkey or threaded strings to decorate the tree.

One way to fully embrace the flavors of cranberry is with a sparkly, refreshing cranberry fizz. Simply combine spirits, cranberry juice, a carbonated drink, and simple syrup to create a beverage you can share with all members of the family because it's just as good with or without the alcohol. There are endless variations of the introductory cranberry fizz, allowing you to nurture your inner mixologist.

Once you've mastered the very simple basic recipe, elevate it in some fun and creative ways to delight your palate and those of your guests. A cranberry fizz can even be the focal point of the evening when you provide a variety of ingredients and let your guests curate their own versions. Before you delve into experimentation mode, let's cover the basics of how it's made.