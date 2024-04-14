Jennifer Aniston-Inspired Spring Lentil Tabbouleh Salad Recipe

If you're not an avid social media user, you may have missed the buzz about the viral Jenifer Aniston salad, but it's rumored that this salad is something that she ate every day while on the set of "Friends." As it turns out, these rumors may be greatly exaggerated since Aniston's daily salad, by her own account, consisted of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, chickpeas, salami, turkey bacon, and chicken. The internet-trendy version, however, omits the meat and lettuce and includes bulgur wheat, pistachios, cucumbers, onions, parsley, mint, and a lemon juice-olive oil dressing.

While developer Deniz Vergara retains the tomatoes from the original salad and a few other ingredients from the social media-famous one, she puts her own spin on it by leaving out the chickpeas, wheat, and nuts and using lentils instead. She calls the results "vibrant, ... healthy, [and] grain-free" and says the salad is great for picnics and potlucks. On its own, it works as either a side dish or a light vegetarian entree, but Vergara notes that you can always add some protein, such as chicken, fish, or even salami and bacon, if you'd like to turn it into an even heartier meal.