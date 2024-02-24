Why Red Lentils Cook Faster Than Other Varieties

Nothing satisfies a growling stomach quite like a hearty bowl of easy lentil soup. Yet, depending on how much time you have to craft this tasty cold-weather meal, you may want to use a lentil variety that takes less time to cook. Among the most common varieties of dried legumes available, brown and green lentils are often sold whole, retain their shape for many diverse recipes, and range in flavor from earthy and mild to distinct and pepper-infused. On the other hand, red lentils (which can take on yellow or orange hues) are slightly smaller in size, have a sweeter flavor with a nutty taste and can be purchased whole or split, which impacts their overall cooking time.

Lentils provide our bodies with significant stores of protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals such as thiamin, folate, and iron. Even though you can get a notable dose of nutrition from all lentils, if you need a fast cooking option, look no further than split red lentils. Split lentils have their outer skin (husks) removed, making them easier to break down over heat. Moreover, since split lentils are essentially cut into two halves, they cook much faster than their whole counterparts. If you need a quick option for an easy weeknight meal, split red lentils cook in less time and result in a creamy, satisfying consistency.