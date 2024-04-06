Don't Even Think About Serving Pour-Over Coffee At A Party

After-dinner coffee is the perfect accompaniment to a delicious dessert, such as chocolate amaretti cookies or hazelnut biscotti. You naturally want it served to match the quality of the rest of your spread and pour-over coffee achieves high marks where quality is concerned. However, this method of making java is far too labor-intensive when serving numerous guests.

For the unaware, pour-over coffee uses a special filter to hold grounds, over which hot water is poured. The result is a highly flavorful cup of joe that doesn't have the same acidic qualities or bitterness that other methods can sometimes fall victim to. But making pour-over coffee requires more steps.

For example, you must exercise caution when pouring hot water to ensure a quality outcome. You may also be limited to one cup at a time, depending on the type of pour-over device you use. While there are pour-over carafes, they might not be able to accommodate particularly large gatherings. Thankfully, you have other options at your disposal capable of making tasty coffee for a group.