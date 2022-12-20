Which Is The Best Brand Of Canned Tomatoes? - Exclusive Survey

Canned foods often get a bad rap when it comes to nutrition and flavor, but they actually have lots to offer in both respects. Healthline explains that canning helps retain essential nutrients and can even boost nutritional content further. Take canned tomatoes, for instance, which contain more antioxidants thanks to the heat used during the canning process. Canned tomatoes also last much longer than their fresh counterparts, with the USDA stating that commercially canned varieties can last as long as 18 months when stored in a cool, dry pantry.

As for flavor, there's a very good reason why tomatoes are the most popular canned good in America, per Yahoo! Life. They're also incredibly versatile and can be used in a variety of recipes. Whether you're making pizza at home and need a delectable marinara sauce or want to add some brightness to your coconut chickpea curry, canned tomatoes are the perfect solution. And when it comes to brands of canned tomatoes, people have lots of passionate opinions about which is the absolute best. These diverse opinions are on full display in this exclusive Daily Meal survey.