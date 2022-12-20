Which Is The Best Brand Of Canned Tomatoes? - Exclusive Survey
Canned foods often get a bad rap when it comes to nutrition and flavor, but they actually have lots to offer in both respects. Healthline explains that canning helps retain essential nutrients and can even boost nutritional content further. Take canned tomatoes, for instance, which contain more antioxidants thanks to the heat used during the canning process. Canned tomatoes also last much longer than their fresh counterparts, with the USDA stating that commercially canned varieties can last as long as 18 months when stored in a cool, dry pantry.
As for flavor, there's a very good reason why tomatoes are the most popular canned good in America, per Yahoo! Life. They're also incredibly versatile and can be used in a variety of recipes. Whether you're making pizza at home and need a delectable marinara sauce or want to add some brightness to your coconut chickpea curry, canned tomatoes are the perfect solution. And when it comes to brands of canned tomatoes, people have lots of passionate opinions about which is the absolute best. These diverse opinions are on full display in this exclusive Daily Meal survey.
Do you have a favorite among the top brands?
Daily Meal readers were happy to share their insights into their favorite canned tomato varieties, with 567 respondents making their voices heard. In last place with just 11.11% of the vote is Bianco DiNapoli, a California brand that counts famed pizzaiolo Chris Bianco as a co-founder and which prides itself on the organic process used to grow its tomatoes. Next up is Cento, which received 14.11% of the total vote. Known for its certified San Marzano tomatoes, this brand farms its tomatoes in Campania, Italy to take advantage of the prime growing conditions.
In third place is San Merican, which garnered 14.29% of votes. This brand offers a variety of canned tomato products, including whole peeled and diced, as well as sauces and pastes. With 21.16% of the vote, Contadina was singled out for second place by 120 of the survey respondents. Per the company's website, Contadina got its start in 1918 and has continued to please palates for more than a century with its "San Marzano Style" tomatoes. In first place, with a whopping 39.33% of the total vote, is Hunt's. According to the brand's "Why Hunt's Tomatoes?" page, the quality of its products has much to do with the careful production process. Its California tomatoes are allowed to vine ripen to ensure maximum flavor before being naturally steam peeled.