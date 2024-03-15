Starbucks Is Celebrating Spring 2024 With Some Brand New Grocery Offerings

With spring officially starting next week, Starbucks is celebrating with some brand-new items. Sprouting up right after it announced a new St. Patrick's Day drink and a new line of lavender-based beverages, the coffee chain is also bringing new grocery items to shelves for a limited time: Brown sugar cinnamon cold brew concentrate, ground coffee, and K-Cups.

This collection of new offerings is based on the popular brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso. A variation of this is now available to make at home (make sure to leave yourself a nice tip when you make one in the morning). With the cold brew concentrate already flavored and cold, shaking isn't necessary — but don't let anyone stop you if that's how you like to start your day.

The brown sugar cinnamon offerings are available now at Target, Walmart, and Amazon in an 11-ounce bag of ground beans, a 10- or 22-pack of single-use pods, and a 32-ounce bottle of cold brew concentrate. On Amazon, you can buy in bulk with an order of six bags of ground coffee or a 60 K-Cup box.