Starbucks Is Celebrating Spring 2024 With Some Brand New Grocery Offerings
With spring officially starting next week, Starbucks is celebrating with some brand-new items. Sprouting up right after it announced a new St. Patrick's Day drink and a new line of lavender-based beverages, the coffee chain is also bringing new grocery items to shelves for a limited time: Brown sugar cinnamon cold brew concentrate, ground coffee, and K-Cups.
This collection of new offerings is based on the popular brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso. A variation of this is now available to make at home (make sure to leave yourself a nice tip when you make one in the morning). With the cold brew concentrate already flavored and cold, shaking isn't necessary — but don't let anyone stop you if that's how you like to start your day.
The brown sugar cinnamon offerings are available now at Target, Walmart, and Amazon in an 11-ounce bag of ground beans, a 10- or 22-pack of single-use pods, and a 32-ounce bottle of cold brew concentrate. On Amazon, you can buy in bulk with an order of six bags of ground coffee or a 60 K-Cup box.
The return of springtime favorites
In addition to these new products, Starbucks is bringing back toasted coconut mocha and a spring day blend coffee in both ground beans and K-Cups for a limited time. These are also available through the same retailers as the brown sugar cinnamon products: Target, Amazon, and Walmart.
When blended with milk, ice, and caramel syrup, the toasted coconut mocha coffee can be used to make a Girl Scout cookie-inspired Samoa frappuccino, found on the Starbucks secret menu (its release does, in fact, coincide with Girl Scout cookie season and the start of spring). For those who don't like flavored coffees as their primary caffeine fix, the spring day blend is a medium roast multi-origin blend of beans from Latin America and Africa.
Although Keurig recently announced that it is ditching plastic and aluminum K-Cups in favor of fully compostable plant-based versions, it's not there yet. The K-Cups for these new Starbucks releases are still recyclable in most communities.