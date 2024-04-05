The Simple Knife Trick For Way Prettier Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are one of those dishes where the presentation is nearly as important as the taste. The contrast of the bright yellow yolk filling against the stark white of the halved hard-boiled egg is a signature look, and you can't have any bits of yolk marring your egg whites. Luckily, there's a simple knife trick that will keep your deviled eggs pretty and your whites pristine.

The technique involves wiping the knife clean between each egg slice to prevent any yolk from smearing onto the egg white portion. This simple trick ensures that each deviled egg maintains its aesthetic appeal, with no unsightly smudges ruining the smooth surface. Once you've successfully hard-boiled and peeled your eggs, use a knife to halve each egg. Carefully wipe the knife after each cut and you'll end up with beautifully uniform deviled eggs. It's this attention to detail that can amplify your deviled egg presentation and wow guests at the next family gathering, potluck, or special occasion.