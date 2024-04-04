What Exactly Are Drunken Sailors?

Football parties and tailgates offer a fun atmosphere and an excellent chance to hang out with your pals while taking in a game. And sure, there are plenty of great tailgate recipes out there, from 7-layer dip to pigs in a blanket and the classic Buffalo wings. But sometimes, these old standbys can feel a little stale if you've repeatedly had them. If only there was a less common party snack recipe that's easy to make, tasty, and inexpensive.

You already knew where this was going. We could throw on our best low-octave movie announcer voice and say something like, "Imagine a world where you combined sausage with ketchup, barbecue sauce, and whiskey," but you don't have to imagine it because that world already exists, and that's exactly what drunken sailors are. The best part is that they're not just made in a slow cooker; they're designed to be eaten straight out of one.