Dry Out Mushrooms With Your Microwave For Umami Bliss In Minutes
Sweet, sour, salty, and bitter are four of the primary taste sensations, each boasting a unique profile and purpose. While each has its value, the fifth taste sensation is umami, which is responsible for feelings of palpable satisfaction. With its savory essence, umami can enhance the taste of other flavor profiles while imparting meals with a rich and full-flavored essence. Think meat, cheese, broth, fermented food, and, of course, the ultimate plant-based meat: mushrooms. Mushrooms are umami-dense, edible fungi that infuse dishes with a savory machismo. Although fresh mushrooms have their place in many recipes, dehydrated mushrooms have a more condensed flavor for an ultra-intense blast of umami.
One of the easiest ways to dehydrate mushrooms without a proper food dehydrator is by microwaving them. Although you can accomplish the same effect using an oven, microwaves work significantly faster for dried mushrooms on the fly. Dehydrated mushrooms work well in a range of recipes and cultural cuisines, from down-home Southern fare to flavorful Asian-fusion dishes and traditional Italian meals. Because they're devoid of moisture, dehydrated mushrooms are shelf-stable, so you don't have to rush to put these flavorful fungi to use. Not to mention, this dried mushroom hack is as easy as pushing a button, sitting back, and letting your microwave do all the hard work.
Tips for microwaving mushrooms
It doesn't take Michelin-level skills to dehydrate mushrooms in the microwave. However, even microwavable recipes come with guidelines, so keep a few pointers in mind when drying shrooms. The first tip will make your life easier. Mushrooms release moisture without needing to be sliced, diced, or chopped, which means you can pop a whole portabella or any other large mushroom in the microwave, and they will dry out without any knife work.
Bear in mind that mushroom cultivars have varying degrees of moisture, and those with a high moisture content may take longer than those with a lower moisture content, as the extra water takes more time to evaporate. However, as long as you're using fresh mushrooms, the water will eventually disappear. Don't cook, blanch, steam, or sautée the mushrooms before dehydrating them. Start with raw, fresh mushrooms so they rehydrate properly. To that end, some jarred mushrooms may be packed with oil that won't properly evaporate, so if you're using preserved mushrooms, opt for an oil-free variety.
Finally, the dehydration process should take 10-15 minutes but may take longer depending on what type of mushroom and power setting you use. Fully dehydrated mushrooms will appear shriveled and take on a brittle, breakable texture. Once dried, they can be stored in an air-tight container or resealable bag in a cool, dry place where they will remain fresh for up to one year.
Uses for dehydrated mushrooms
They're easy to make and take little time to dehydrate, but how exactly do you cook with dried mushrooms? Before you start, rehydrate them. Warm water works, but if you want to infuse them with more flavor, consider soaking the mushrooms in veggie broth, bone broth, or wine. About 30 minutes of resting in the liquid of your choice should bring them back to life.
Dehydrated mushrooms work great in vegetable-based soups and stews that could benefit from a meaty, umami-froward flavor to counter the earthiness of your favorite veggies. Similarly, you can incorporate them into sauces and gravy for added depth of flavor and a textural contrast to the creaminess of the sauce. Meat-based broths are naturally savory, but you can achieve that same taste in a homemade vegetable stock by incorporating the shrooms into the simmering medley of veggies.
These newly rehydrated mushrooms are a tasty pizza or flatbread topping that brings a plant-based meatiness to the luxurious cheese and silky sauces. If you're craving Italian but not pizza, whip together a mushroom carbonara for a vegan take on a Roman classic. Your ready-to-rehydrate mushrooms can also add dimension to a fluffy quiche or fill out a flat avocado toast.
Whether saving them for a camping trip or sautéeing them into a stir-fry for a weeknight dinner, spare your oven and save yourself some time by dehydrating mushrooms in the microwave. Fast and flavorful, what's not to love?