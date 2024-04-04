Dry Out Mushrooms With Your Microwave For Umami Bliss In Minutes

It doesn't take Michelin-level skills to dehydrate mushrooms in the microwave. However, even microwavable recipes come with guidelines, so keep a few pointers in mind when drying shrooms. The first tip will make your life easier. Mushrooms release moisture without needing to be sliced, diced, or chopped, which means you can pop a whole portabella or any other large mushroom in the microwave, and they will dry out without any knife work.

Bear in mind that mushroom cultivars have varying degrees of moisture, and those with a high moisture content may take longer than those with a lower moisture content, as the extra water takes more time to evaporate. However, as long as you're using fresh mushrooms, the water will eventually disappear. Don't cook, blanch, steam, or sautée the mushrooms before dehydrating them. Start with raw, fresh mushrooms so they rehydrate properly. To that end, some jarred mushrooms may be packed with oil that won't properly evaporate, so if you're using preserved mushrooms, opt for an oil-free variety.

Finally, the dehydration process should take 10-15 minutes but may take longer depending on what type of mushroom and power setting you use. Fully dehydrated mushrooms will appear shriveled and take on a brittle, breakable texture. Once dried, they can be stored in an air-tight container or resealable bag in a cool, dry place where they will remain fresh for up to one year.