The Reason Your Brand New Beer Tastes Stale

Beer is one of the world's favorite refreshing adult beverages, and you can find the drink made with pretty much every flavor or grain imaginable, from wheat to barley to rice. But there's one element that many beer makers and drinkers dread more than any other if it enters unexpectedly, and that's oxygen. Depending on the circumstances, oxygen can function as a balm for — or an enemy of — your favorite foods and beverages, and beer is no exception.

While some beers benefit from careful, controlled oxidization (like lambics and slowly-aged barley wines), oxygen exposure is often considered the kiss of death by brewers, as it leads directly to that stale taste nobody wants — even in beer you've just purchased. Whether you describe it as "wet cardboard," "leather," or some other colorful descriptor, oxygen is usually why the drink tastes stale. The tricky part is that brewers don't just have to watch out for it at one point during the process: Oxidation can show up at any time from brewing to packaging.