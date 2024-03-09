What Exactly Is Lambic Beer And What Does It Taste Like?

You might think you know everything there is to know about Belgian beers, but are you familiar with the wonderful world of Lambic beer? It can come across as fruity like a cider, or even sour with hay flavors; different Lambics vary from sweet and sour like apples, to dry and barnyard-like. If you're new to the world of sour beer, Lambic may not be the place to start, but it's definitely a place you'll want to end up on your journey. This beer can be an acquired taste, but since there are so many different variations, the curious beer explorer should give each of them a whirl.

Fruit and beer are not strangers to each other; everything from limes to grapefruit are welcome companions to many types of beer. Lambic beer takes that combination a step further in that it's often brewed with fruit to create something that resembles a mead-like, cider-adjacent, Belgian beer. It's rustic in flavor and hearty in mouthfeel; this is all to say that while Lambics are wonderful, they're not subtle.