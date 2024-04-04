The Rolling Trick For Easily Freezing Parsley

Parsley is a bright, easy-to-use herb that can act as the star of a dish, like in chimichurri sauce, or as a garnish over pasta or meat. It is available for purchase at almost any grocery store. It's also easy to grow on your own. If you find that you have more than you need, don't waste it. Believe it or not, you can actually just freeze it. To prolong its shelf life, you'll want to store parsley a little differently than you would in the refrigerator by rolling it up tightly in a sealed bag.

Parsley has earthy flavor and plenty of health benefits, so if you can find ways to integrate it into your cooking rather than tossing what's left in the trash, you'd get to reap more of its benefits. It's loaded with vitamin K, which helps with blood clotting and bones. There have even been preliminary studies that suggest it can help prevent cancer, though more research has to be done. It's also good for reducing blood pressure and maintaining eye health. Plus, it's just one calorie per tablespoon.