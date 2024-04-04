Why The First Pie Crusts Were Literally Inedible

In all its flaky and buttery glory, the perfect pie crust provides a beautiful contrast to the sweet or savory filling it contains. Modern bakers and lovers of sweets alike recognize this pastry as an integral part of the dessert as a whole. A lackluster pie crust, whether it be too crumbly, dull, or otherwise, usually means a bad pie entirely.

While this fact seems obvious today, people in Medieval times regarded pie crusts a whole lot differently. Back then, the pastry went by the unusual name of "huff paste," and this stuff was not for eating. Instead, huff paste was a sturdy vessel made from dough used to contain the sweet or savory filling of a pie. Unlike the sweet, flaky pastries we know today, huff paste consisted of bland ingredients like coarse rye flour and hot water, which made for an especially hard shell once baked. Bakers could also bake a lid for these concoctions with the same ingredients to make a resealable container that could keep all kinds of perishable food fresh. This device was affectionally known as a "coffyn."