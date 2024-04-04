The Secret Ingredient For Gorgeously Browning Meat In Your Air Fryer

When air frying meat with sugar, be mindful of how much oil you're using. One of the main selling points of an air fryer it its ability to do more with less of your precious and sometimes pricey liquid fat. However, too little or too much will impede your protein's ability to get brown and crisp, so try to stick to the amount called for in your recipe.

And while the air fryer gives the impression you can "set it and forget it," the reality is that most foods benefit from a flip part of the way through the cooking process. If your meals are coming out unevenly browned, it might just be a matter of making sure you stop to turn the contents, which will help that hot air reach all sides.

Another common faux pas is packing your basket.If you're cooking for a crowd, the small size of the air fryer might seem a bit frustrating, but if you're too eager, you can create a scenario in which the hot air can't reach all of your food evenly. It's better to cook in batches, so all those delicious sugars can properly caramelize and brown up beautifully.