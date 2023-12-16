What Should You Do If You Can't Find A Receipt Checker At Costco?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a member of Costco, you know firsthand about the receipt check process as you leave the store. According to an FAQ page on the website, Costco employs a "standard practice at all our warehouse locations to verify purchase receipts when customers exit our buildings." In the event no receipt checker is available as you're leaving, Costco customer service encourages you to approach the membership desk and ask for someone to check your receipt before you go.

Whether your receipt is checked at the door or the membership desk, the staff member will be looking for specific information on that little slip of paper. All receipts feature a time-sensitive code, which proves that purchases were made on the current day. Receipt checkers will also note the item count to determine whether it matches what's inside your cart. The staff member may even look for special items, such as jewelry or bulk paper products, which are indicated on the receipt.

While most members don't have an issue with receipt checks, the prospect of waiting around for one can be a little irritating. However, following rules is key to keeping your membership in good standing.