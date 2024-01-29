What You Should Know If You Leave Something Behind At Costco

Shopping at Costco is a unique experience. While members adore its wide variety of products and low prices, it goes without saying that shopping there can be a bit overwhelming. The vastness of Costco warehouses alone can intimidate even the most seasoned shopper. If you've ever made the mistake of shopping at Costco on a busy Sunday morning or the day before a big holiday, you know how easy it is to forget something on your shopping list as you focus on trying to get through the sea of shoppers in every aisle.

Between the crowds, long checkout lines, and the busy parking lot, many people have driven away without realizing they have left behind an item or two on the conveyor belt or in the bottom of their cart. At most retailers, you likely will never see those purchased items again. But Costco isn't like most other grocery stores. Satisfied Costco members have taken to Reddit to share stories of how easy it was to receive the goods they had left behind, sometimes months after losing it.