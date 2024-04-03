Turn Good Chili Into Great By Using Beef 2 Ways

There's more than one reason to make your next batch of chili with stew meat. Not only do tender cubes of beef provide more meaty flavor and texture than ground beef alone does, but the way the thick chunks of beef are incorporated into chili has a huge impact on flavor. The meat should be seared before being slow-cooked in liquid with the rest of the ingredients and seasonings. The reason for this is to reap the benefits of the Maillard reaction.

Scientifically speaking, the Malliard reaction is the browning that occurs when food with both proteins and sugars is cooked over high heat. That browning increases the flavors and aromas, and creates a crust on the outside of the meat. These brown, crusty parts also increase the presence of the "fifth" taste — that deep, rich, desirable umami.

Whether you're making chili with a whole chuck roast you cubed yourself, or pre-cut stew meat chunks, you can only achieve adequate browning by searing meat that is completely dry, so pat it down with a paper towel first. Also, be cautious about searing time to avoid overcooking. Brown the ground beef at the start of preparation and set it aside — since ground beef is finely minced and cooks relatively fast, do not add cooked ground beef back to the pot until your chili is almost finished cooking.