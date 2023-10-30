Make Your Next Chili With Stew Meat And Thank Us Later

Whether you're into cozy weekends or tailgates, chili season means whipping up a spicy-sweet-smoky concoction and enjoying it at home or pre-game. Most meat-based chili recipes feature the same ingredients — beans, spices, and ground meat of some sort, usually ground beef. When it comes to chili, the meat is the backbone — it carries the flavors of whatever you put in — so it deserves to be upgraded. And, if you're going to the trouble of using whole dried chiles to make chili, the beef should be treated with the same respect. And what better way to do that by using stew meat?

Using stew meat instead of ground beef in homemade chili brings a heartiness that's missing with ground beef. A lot of chili can be texturally one-note and mushy. The veggies are often simmered until they're falling apart. The beans offer some toothsome texture, but if not done right, chili can be downright gloopy. However, small chunks of stew meat add variety and interest.

The chunks simmer and get tender, all while absorbing the flavors of the chili and creating a velvety, inherently meaty sauce. The result is fork-tender flavor bombs of meat that elevate the chili experience.