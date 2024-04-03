The Unexpected Cracker That'll Take Your Ice Cream Sandwich To New Heights

Chewy, creamy, and ultimately sticky, the ice cream sandwich carries with it the warm nostalgia of bygone childhood days. It is so beloved it has its own national holiday on August 2. Traditionally, an ice cream sandwich is a layer of ice cream wedged between two soft chocolate cookies and is widely believed to have been invented in 1899 by a pushcart salesman in New York. In the centuries since, it has expanded to include the use of a diverse array of cookies, crackers, and even pancakes and waffles. But among the variations on the original, there's one unexpected base that will take your ice cream sandwich to the next level: Saltine crackers.

That's right, the crisp, salty crackers provide a delicious contrast to the sweet ice cream. Due to sodium's ability to suppress bitterness, salt works as a natural flavor enhancer, bringing out the sweetness of the ice cream. This version of the ice cream sandwich also delivers a slam-dunk combination of textures. So put that soup aside, and add some saltines to your next ice cream sandwich recipe — your tastebuds will be so glad you did.