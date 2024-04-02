Deep-Fry Your Scrambled Eggs For A Totally New Twist On Breakfast

Eggs are an incredibly versatile food. As an ingredient, they are critical to your fluffy cakes, chewy cookies, creamy, emulsified custards, and your sweet vanilla soufflé. As a meal, you can enjoy them in many iterations — scrambled, poached, baked, or converted into strata or frittata. And then there's the iconic sunny-side-up fried egg, which became the emoji. But there's a way to cook eggs that probably isn't in your repertoire: Deep-fried scrambled eggs.

Eggs that are both scrambled and deep-fried may sound like the stuff of fantasy, but if you've ever had funnel cake, you can probably imagine what this looks like. It's crispy and savory, customizable, and very delicious. This is a different way to incorporate eggs into your morning meal but is also versatile and craveable enough that you may find yourself making it any time of the day. Deep-frying your scrambled eggs makes them even more rich and decadent.