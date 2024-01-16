Add Salt To Your Lemonade For An Entirely New Take On The Classic

When it comes time for you to choose a refreshing drink to sip on, there are a few contenders that may immediately leap to the forefront of your mind. Of course, there's water, but frankly, the life-sustaining liquid can be a bit on the austere side of things. However, with a few additions, humans have been transforming water into delicious, fresh-squeezed lemonade since the 1300s.

Lemonade has appeared in essentially the same form since its inception. Simply add lemon juice to water and throw in some type of sweetener to cut the citrus fruit's sourness. Purists may turn up their noses at those who attempt to take this drink in a fresh direction. However, a sprinkle of salt in your lemonade can bring it to the next level. Though this slightly more savory spin on the classic drink may not be for everyone, the mix of citrus and salt is popular around the world, and salty lemonades and limeades are excellent examples of this combination.