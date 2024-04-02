Here's How Long Your Tahini Will Stay Good Once You Open It

Tahini is a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine that packs a flavorful punch. You can serve it as a garnish or sauce, mix it into a cake batter, or use it as a condiment in pasta dishes, hot pots, or soups. Its versatility is hard to match, and you might end up buying a bunch of jars when you find a good deal. Luckily, tahini has a long shelf-life and can last unopened for one to two years in the pantry. This gives you plenty of time to use it up and try out different recipes.

Once opened, tahini can be refrigerated to maintain its freshness. Expect it to last from three weeks to one year, depending on its composition and storage conditions. You can also keep it in the pantry after opening the jar, but it may spoil more quickly. Refrigeration will also prevent it from going rancid, though it may result in a thicker consistency.