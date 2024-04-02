Your Refrigerator Crisper Drawers Are Perfect For Brining Large Cuts Of Meat

To be a great home cook, it's not enough to master techniques and recipes; you've also got to have total command over the available space in your kitchen: Eliminating waste by cooking the fresh food you have available, diligently rotating stock by tossing and replacing pantry items whose freshness date has expired, and — perhaps most crucially — utilizing your refrigerator space to the fullest possible extent. This delicate balance is often threatened by needing an entire shelf to brine (or marinate) large cuts of meat. No longer — by using your fridge's crisper drawer as a brining bin, you can brine or marinate the big boys while still observing food safety protocols.

If you already know the joys of Cuban lechón asado — or roasted fresh ham marinated in sour orange juice and aromatics — the crisper drawer is the perfect place to put that big guy down to marinate. It's an elegant solution to a crying need: Crisper drawers are often underutilized, probably less-than-periodically cleaned, and tend to be the right size to hold large cuts of meat like a whole turkey or fresh ham. You'll need a drawer that's higher than eight inches to comfortably hold an entire turkey; luckily, a ton of refrigerator makes and models offer this drawer size. Beyond that, even smaller-sized drawers (typically around six inches high) are plenty big enough to brine a whole chicken or hold a Boston butt while it relaxes after a good dry rub.