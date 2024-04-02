The Key Differences Between Drop Biscuits And Regular

Biscuits are one of the most beloved items on Southern dining tables. They are often savory and delicious eaten on their own, but often as a side for a main meal, much like a dinner roll would be. Made simply with flour, some type of fat, and the essential addition of buttermilk, it manages to be both a blank canvas and incredibly moreish.

There are two popular types of Southern biscuits: drop biscuits and regular (or rolled) biscuits. Using the same base ingredients mentioned above, these two types of biscuits are prepared in slightly different ways (often depending on the amount of time available to the cook) and produce noticeably different results.

The most obvious key difference is texture. Drop biscuits are often made with a looser dough, almost batter-like, and the result is a denser and more crumbly biscuit. Regular biscuits are airy and flaky from distinct layers of dough and fat, which give a slight advantage of structural integrity to the final product.