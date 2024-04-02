The Simple Searing Tip For The Absolute Best Chicken Soup

Making an appetizing chicken soup worth writing home about begins with the chicken. But there's no need to struggle with whether to use dark or white meat. For optimal flavor and heartiness, go ahead and use both — the dark meat offers a juicy, robust flavor while white — dark meat's leaner relative — will contribute extra protein to your dish. And we already know we don't have to sell you on butter — it undeniably makes everything better, including poultry. When used in combination with oil, which is equally important to your searing process, butter adds a velvety rich flavor, elevating your chicken to an ideal level of tenderness that will make your soup anything but basic. But it's important to note that butter burns quicker and at lower temperatures than oil, so you'll want to turn the heat down a bit to compensate.

To maximize the combination of oil and butter, you'll want to heat up a bit of oil in your pan, making sure to get your skillet hot before adding your chicken. And then comes the most important part: leaving it alone. In order for your chicken to sear properly and develop that flavorful golden crust, it needs to remain undisturbed while cooking, which should take about 4-5 minutes for each side. Add the butter at the end to allow your chicken to take on that extra rich flavor that kicks your seared chicken — and your soup — up a huge notch.