The Super Simple Chopstick Hack For A DIY Cooling Rack In A Pinch

Although you can air out quite a few baked goods on a chopstick cooling rack, there are some oven-cooked foods that you should avoid placing on this improvised kitchen tool. Don't worry — there's not many!

Cooling racks serve a broader purpose beyond pastries and are commonly utilized to drain pan drippings from roasted meat, ensuring that excess oils are removed from the joint. Considering the potential mess, refrain from using your chopstick cooling rack for resting meat. Instead, opt for a taller cooling rack and place a plate or bowl underneath to catch any juices. Similarly, baked goods with drippy or runny fillings may not be suitable for cooling on chopsticks as their sticky consistency may adhere to the utensils, making it difficult to remove them without damaging the dessert. Delicate pastries with flaky or tender textures — like puff pastries or croissants — may not fare well on chopsticks as they're prone to collapsing or developing dents from the shape of the DIY cooling rack. If you notice a mess budding or the shape of your food is changing, remove it from the chopsticks and use a toaster oven to cool them off instead.

Whether you're making chocolate chip cookies or blueberry muffins, you never have to worry about uneven textures and disparate cooling with a rack built from chopsticks. Although it's only one of many baking tips that every home cook should know, it's one of the easiest and most accessible.