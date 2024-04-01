The Tortilla Hack For Longer Lasting Homemade Cookies

There's nothing worse than opening up a delicious batch of homemade cookies only to find they've gone stale. Because of their delicate texture, if you don't know how to store homemade cookies properly, the air's moisture content can adversely affect them. When exposed to air, the crispiest of cookies can become unpleasantly chewy, and even the softest of cookies can dry out completely. Luckily, there's a clever method of retaining your cookies' freshness, utilizing a random ingredient you never saw coming: tortillas.

Due to their high moisture content, tortillas are a brilliant hack that can help keep your cookies fresh longer, extending their shelf life and allowing them to keep that decadent "fresh out of the oven" texture days after baking them. The tortillas will soak up the moisture in your storage container, preventing it from entering and ruining your cookies. So stocking up on those tortillas is more than just a means to your next Taco Tuesday — it's precisely the hack you need to ensure you don't have to throw out a batch of cookies you were looking forward to partaking in.