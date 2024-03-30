The Unlikely Spice You Need To Add To Your Cookie Dough

Although it might sound like a strange addition to cookie dough, there are actually lots of recipes that call for a dash of black pepper to elevate your dish, particularly in European biscuits. For instance, there are pfeffernüsse cookies that call for a bit of black pepper to give them a warm, slight bite. Or, there are Icelandic piparkökur that also rely on this ingredient to give them their wintery flavors and piney notes.

One of the benefits of using black pepper in your cookie recipes is that it pairs well with a variety of different flavors. For instance, the citrusy notes in the spice can work well in a lemon or lime cookie dough, adding just a dash of heat to the dessert as well. Or, you could use it in cookie dough featuring chocolate to give it a snappy element. Another way to incorporate it is to use black pepper to amp up the heat of warming spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. The result is a yummy cookie with unique woody notes to it.

When you use black pepper in your dough, just remember to start with a little and slowly add in more until you're satisfied with the taste. It also pays to play around with different types of black pepper, with each varietal adding its own unique tasting notes to your cookie dough. And, remember that a finely ground pepper is best so that it gets evenly distributed throughout your sweet.