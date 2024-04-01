The Ingredient Trick For Way More Flavorful Croutons

The texture of tomato paste is fairly thick, so you might be wondering how to get all the croutons evenly coated in it. The key is to whisk both oil and tomato paste together until you have a thin enough mixture. You don't need very much tomato paste because it's already very concentrated. Then, you can shake it up with the bread cubes in a plastic storage bag or toss it all together in a bowl.

To get the maximum amount of flavor out of the tomato paste, you want to make sure to add it before you toast the bread. The umami compounds are released when the tomato paste is cooked, and the sugars caramelize in the process, so if you were to add the tomato paste after toasting, you'd be missing out on a lot of flavor.

When you coat the bread cubes in tomato paste before baking, it also forms a protective layer around the bread. Especially if you start with stale bread, this extra layer of moisture helps prevent the bread from becoming tough or rock hard during baking.