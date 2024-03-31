Forget The Viral Wine Cork Hack: Just Use An Oven Mitt To Hold Pot Lids

Do you ever wish for an easier way to handle pots and pans that become increasingly hot during cooking? Whether you're making another bubbling pan of Italian tomato sauce or one of your favorite skillet dinners, clever hacks to streamline meal prep are usually quite helpful. If you're used to whipping up meals on your stove, you know just how helpful a lid can be, but these kitchen tools tend to get hot quickly. When they do, some folks online suggest wedging a cork under the handles of metal lids for easy access.

According to comments on a TikTok video from the channel @abouttoeat, which shared the trick, Eastern European households have been doing this for years. As your pot or pan heats, the cork doesn't, allowing you to squeeze the ends for easy lid removal. Unfortunately, not every home chef has leftover corks lying around, and not all corks fit snugly under the necessary handles. This can lead to accidental burns and other safety hazards. While this hack may be useful for some, the easiest at-home way to remove hot lids is to use a heat-resistant oven mitt.