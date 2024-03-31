Here's How Many Shots You'd Have To Drink To Equal A Glass Of Wine

Whether you're spending a night out with friends or just relaxing in the comfort of your own home, it's not uncommon to unwind or have dinner paired with a drink. But any time you go to pour yourself a cocktail, beer, or glass of wine, there is one thing to keep in mind: How much is too much? If your usual go-to is a glass of wine but you're itching for a cocktail instead, then stick to just one standard drink — because one standard 1.5-ounce shot of liquor is equal to one 5-ounce glass of wine.

Of course, there are exceptions to every rule. The average glass of wine has an alcohol by volume percentage (ABV) of right around 12%, while the average shot of liquor has an ABV of around 40%. But just because it's the average amount doesn't mean it's the only amount; white wine actually has a lower average ABV than red wine. And what about other types of wine, such as Champagne or port? It turns out there are some differences to keep in mind.