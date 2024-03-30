Why It's So Hard To Mass Produce Artisanal Marshmallows

While they seem like a thoroughly modern food, marshmallows have been around since ancient times. This sweet confection is now ubiquitous throughout the world, whether being used as a candy filling or playing a significant role in the creation of s'mores, a campfire favorite. The treat has even gone gourmet thanks to the introduction of artisanal marshmallows, a trend that could be partially attributed to entrepreneur Jon Sebastiani.

Sebastiani founded Smashmallow, which aimed to create tastier, healthier marshmallows with fun ingredients like cinnamon and chocolate chips. While the product proved successful, manufacturing these gourmet confections on a larger scale turned out to be nearly impossible.

Commercially made marshmallows are subject to a manufacturing technique called extrusion, which was developed by inventor Alex Doumak in 1948. Extrusion requires specific machinery and devices, which aren't necessarily equipped to handle additional ingredients. As a result, Sebastiani's company was unable to produce Smashmallows at the rate desired, and the business dissolved amidst numerous legal battles.