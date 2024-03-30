The Egg Mistake To Avoid For Better Frittatas, According To Alice Waters

Chef Alice Waters has some strong opinions about eggs. Just consider how her preference to use egg spoons stirred a huge controversy that resulted from her appearance on "60 Minutes," which people were still debating nearly a decade after the show aired. The chef's recommendation for building a better frittata is not likely to be as contentious, but it could vastly improve the outcome of the popular breakfast and brunch dish.

Waters recommends adding salt to eggs right before they hit the frying pan to improve the texture of the finished frittata. If you add salt too early and allow the seasoning to linger in the bowl while you work on the other ingredients, you could end up with a thinner texture. By following her tip, the chef claims that you'll achieve the ideal fluffy texture in your frittata. Fluffy eggs are the perfect vehicle for additional frittata ingredients, and Waters also offers some helpful suggestions on how to prepare them.