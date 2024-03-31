How To Store That Garlic You Just Roasted

The scent of roasting garlic could wake up almost anyone's taste buds. When garlic is eaten raw, it's pungent and aggressive, but the longer it's cooked, the more the flavors mellow out. Slow-roasting garlic helps it become an aromatic, slightly sweet addition to your dish. The easiest way to roast garlic is by doing the whole head; all you have to do is cut off the top, drizzle with oil, and then bake it in the oven. But what if you don't need to use all of that roasted garlic right away?

If you store it in an airtight container, roasted garlic can last for a couple of weeks in the refrigerator. The best way to store it — and make a delicious infused oil all at once — is by submerging the roasted garlic in olive oil in an airtight container. Remember to label it before you put it in the fridge.