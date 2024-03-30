Can You Use A Cast Iron Skillet On An Electric Stove?

Cast iron skillets can be intimidating to cook with because they're often perceived as being high maintenance (although much of what you've heard is probably a myth). But these durable pans are actually incredibly versatile parts of your kitchen arsenal. For example, they can be used on gas ranges, induction cooktops, and, yes, even electric stoves.

Home cooks often question whether you can use a cast iron skillet on an electric stove since heavy cast iron on a delicate glass stovetop sounds like a recipe for disaster. But you can successfully cook with cast iron on an electric cooktop and, in fact, this medium provides a few benefits over other stoves.

For one, the flame on a gas stove can flicker and cause uneven heat distribution. With an electric cooktop, each designated spot will maintain an even temperature without any hot spots. Electric stovetops are also known for being notoriously slow to heat. This is a plus when using cast iron, though, since it will slowly bring the entire area of the pan to temperature at the same time.