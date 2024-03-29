Apparently, There's A Way To Juice An Orange With The Back Of A Knife
Nothing tastes more lively and bright than a home-squeezed glass of fresh orange juice. It's loaded with antioxidants and important vitamins like folate, potassium, and vitamin C. Opting for 100% orange juice is also better for you than concentrate since the former eliminates the consumption of added sugars. If you're used to hand squeezing your morning glass of sunshine, you know the kind of dedication a task like this takes. Whether you've been juicing ripe citrus fruits by hand or with a clever handheld juicer, retaining every ounce of precious juice feels necessary given the required effort. For those looking for a new yet unconventional way to make orange juice, a large knife is all you need.
This method involves squeezing orange halves along the dull edge of a knife while the residual juice drips straight down over your intended glass or pitcher. Even though the sharp side of this essential kitchen tool is to be avoided, this technique seems to require a certain amount of comfort and skill. Simultaneously manipulating fruit against a knife requires precision and care. Thanks to one clever TikTok video, this juicing method proves to be a noteworthy unconventional way of procuring your daily dose of vitamin C.
How to make orange juice with a knife
Next to a lemon juice hack that will change your life, TikTok has gifted it's online following a new and creative way to make orange juice. Thanks to one social media influencer and the culinary prowess of her mother, fresh squeezed orange juice became a lot more intriguing with the inclusion of a kitchen knife.
With her hand firmly holding the knife handle, cut side down, @maisvault's mom presses sliced orange segments against the blade's dull edge. She then massages the fruit in a semi-twisting motion, and the juice trickles down directly into the glass below. Many social media users were blown away by this technique, while others expressed concern over the juice's taste. A few wondered if unwanted aromas or flavors from other cut foods would affect its resulting flavor. A few months later, @maisvault and her mother posted a quick juicing tutorial on TikTok detailing the process.
While this unconventional technique bids no special equipment and the cleanup process is fairly streamlined, at the end of the day, your comfort in handling a large kitchen knife is necessary. If you don't feel confident using this technique, there are a few more ways to make freshly squeezed O.J. with other common kitchen tools.
Other simple ways to make orange juice
As it turns out, you don't need fancy equipment to make orange juice. If you feel more comfortable using an everyday eating utensil, slice fresh oranges crosswise and prick the surface of the exposed flesh several times with the tines of a fork. Then with half an orange in one hand and a fork in the other, press the utensil into the center of the fruit and rotate. Squeezing your orange around the prongs effectively releases the inner juice. This method may also seem less intimidating than wielding your favorite kitchen knife.
You can also use a tall drinking glass as an effective juicing tool. Cut oranges into quarters and place each segment along the inner lining of your glass skin side down. Fold over slices and squeeze against the glass, releasing the juice. If you own a blender, try blitzing peeled orange segments and running the mixture through a strainer or nut milk bag.
Before testing these clever juicing methods, set yourself up for success by rolling oranges on a hard flat surface to loosen the inner fruit. Whether you decide to make orange juice with a knife, fork, or blender, utilize this citrus juicing hack to save yourself from juice-covered counters.