Apparently, There's A Way To Juice An Orange With The Back Of A Knife

Nothing tastes more lively and bright than a home-squeezed glass of fresh orange juice. It's loaded with antioxidants and important vitamins like folate, potassium, and vitamin C. Opting for 100% orange juice is also better for you than concentrate since the former eliminates the consumption of added sugars. If you're used to hand squeezing your morning glass of sunshine, you know the kind of dedication a task like this takes. Whether you've been juicing ripe citrus fruits by hand or with a clever handheld juicer, retaining every ounce of precious juice feels necessary given the required effort. For those looking for a new yet unconventional way to make orange juice, a large knife is all you need.

This method involves squeezing orange halves along the dull edge of a knife while the residual juice drips straight down over your intended glass or pitcher. Even though the sharp side of this essential kitchen tool is to be avoided, this technique seems to require a certain amount of comfort and skill. Simultaneously manipulating fruit against a knife requires precision and care. Thanks to one clever TikTok video, this juicing method proves to be a noteworthy unconventional way of procuring your daily dose of vitamin C.