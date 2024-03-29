The Wines To Avoid Pairing With Ham At All Costs, According To An Expert

A glass of wine can be just the thing to amend a delectable roast holiday ham. However, you must be selective about which type of wine you choose when eating ham, as certain selections can detract from the meal. To get more insight into the worst wine pairings for ham, Daily Meal spoke with Doreen Winkler, owner of New York City's Orange Glou. Winkler's establishment features an impressive selection of orange wine, which gets its notable shade from a skin-contact fermentation process using white grapes.

As for wines to avoid with ham, Winkler recommends steering clear of "big, fruity reds like Cabernet or Bordeaux that can overpower the ham." She cautions that the aggressive texture and powerful flavor notes found in these wines could inadvertently take center stage during your dinner, which will throw off the balance of flavors. Instead, Winkler suggests something a little subtler if you want red wine to make an appearance at your dinner.