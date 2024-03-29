The Easiest Way To Clean The Sugar Off Your Candy Thermometer

If you've ever made candy at home you know that a good thermometer is indispensable. Whether you're making nougat, gummies, or a simple caramel sauce from scratch, you need to measure exactly how hot your sugar is to achieve the perfect consistency. But if you've worked with sugar at home, you also know that clean up is the pits. Caramel can set up on your pans, spoons, and — yes, your thermometer. But there's a simple way to clean hardened sugar off your kitchen tools, and it involves nothing more than boiling water.

Luckily, the hardest caramel will liquify under the right conditions. If you've got a hard, crusty sugar residue on your thermometer you can simply boil it off in a pot of water. If you're using a candy thermometer, these will clip onto the side of the pot in which you made your candy. You can kill two birds with one stone by simply leaving the thermometer attached to the dirty pot, and filling the pot with water (being sure to submerge the thermometer) to remove the hardened, sticky sugar from both.